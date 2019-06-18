TODAY |

Green Party pledges to ensure 'everyone has a warm, dry, affordable home'

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
The Green Party is pledging to shake up New Zealand's rental market to ensure "everyone has a warm, dry and affordable home".

In the 'Homes for All Plan', the party is promising to clear the social housing waitlist within five years by increasing the rental housing market, regulate property manages and introduce a rental Warrant of Fitness.

The party also wants to offer Crown financial guarantees for community providers to build new rental homes, in an attempt to stimulate the non-profit rental sector. 

Co-leader Marama Davidson called the promise a "bold and cohesive blueprint to ensure we’re all in a warm, dry home, no matter where we live or whether we rent or own". 

"Our Homes for All Plan will create a sustainable, non-profit rental sector, by offering Crown financial guarantees for Community Housing Providers, including iwi, to build new properties which can be rented out long-term," she said. 

"These homes would be managed as long-term rentals, giving people who rent real security."

It wants to expand the current progressive home ownership fund and Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, regulate property manages and introduce a rental Warrant of Fitness, a pledge from the last election.

The Green Party also wanted to review the Accommodation Supplement and Income Related Rent Subsidy.

