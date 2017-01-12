 

Green Party picks Julie Anne Genter to go against Jacinda Ardern in Mount Albert by-election

The Green Party has selected its candidate to run in the Mount Albert by-election next month.

List MP Julie Anne Genter announced on Twitter tonight that she had been selected, writing that she was "looking forward to a positive campaign with excellent Green solutions".

Prime Minister Bill English called the by-election last month when Labour MP David Shearer announced his resignation, leaving Parliament to lead the United Nations' peace keeping mission in South Sudan.

Jacinda Ardern was the sole entry received to be Labour's candidate at the closing of nominations this evening, and has been widely touted as a sure win in the by-election with Mount Albert known as a safe Labour seat. 

"We're really looking forward to talking to locals in Mt Albert about the National Party's dismal record on housing, health, and transport," Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton said in a statement. 

"It's just a shame that National isn’t prepared to front up to the Mt Albert community and explain their record."

The by-election will take place on February 25. 

There were winners and losers in today's announcement – with some taking more of a tumble than others.

