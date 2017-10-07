 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Green Party to open it's books and cut MPs 'perks' for more transparency

share

Source:

NZN

The Green Party has announced new transparency measures in an effort they say to counter the influence of money in politics.

The Greens leader says the boost in Greens and Labour seats increases the case for a change in government.

Source: 1 NEWS

The measures would include releasing the details of the ministerial diaries showing who they've met with and why.

Green ministers, MPs and staff would also not be able to accept corporate hospitality such as free tickets to events unrelated to their work.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw was to make the announcement at the party's summer policy conference in Napier today.

"The Green Party has always stood for more transparency around lobbying and access to politicians," Mr Shaw said.

"There's no reason why big, wealthy corporates should have better or more access to politicians than those organisations who can't afford to shout free tickets to the rugby or a corporate box at the tennis."

Mr Shaw said MPs often consider taking corporate handouts "a perk of the job" but it wasn't essential to the role.

"It also gives wealthy corporates an advantage when it comes to influencing our country's decision-makers.

"We think New Zealanders deserve to know who's meeting with our MPs and ministers, and what the purpose of those meetings are," he said.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

00:15
3
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs survive late scare from Blues


01:54
4
Burger and meat grown in a lab are coming to NZ, and farmers are being warned to prepare.

'This is a wake-up call' – farmers warned to wise up to threat from 'fake' meat

04:21
5
Historically significant Westoe has been owned by just two families in 144 years.

'It's like Downton Abbey' – fancy a mansion in Marton? It could be yours for under $1m

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 