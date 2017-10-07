Green Party to open it's books and cut MPs 'perks' for more transparency

The Green Party has announced new transparency measures in an effort they say to counter the influence of money in politics.

Source: 1 NEWS

The measures would include releasing the details of the ministerial diaries showing who they've met with and why.

Green ministers, MPs and staff would also not be able to accept corporate hospitality such as free tickets to events unrelated to their work.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw was to make the announcement at the party's summer policy conference in Napier today.

"The Green Party has always stood for more transparency around lobbying and access to politicians," Mr Shaw said.

"There's no reason why big, wealthy corporates should have better or more access to politicians than those organisations who can't afford to shout free tickets to the rugby or a corporate box at the tennis."

Mr Shaw said MPs often consider taking corporate handouts "a perk of the job" but it wasn't essential to the role.

"It also gives wealthy corporates an advantage when it comes to influencing our country's decision-makers.