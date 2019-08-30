Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter expecting her second child at end of November

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter is expecting her second child at the end of November.

Source: 1 NEWS

Genter, who took part in yesterday’s protest by cyclists on Auckland Harbour Bridge, made the announcement in a story with Stuff.

The 41-year-old, whose family still doesn’t own a car, made headlines in 2018 by riding to Auckland Hospital to be induced during pregnancy with her first child, Joaquin.

Genter told Stuff she plans to take time off in November before enjoying the break over the Christmas period with her family.

In the interview, the US-born MP said she was always able to make sustainable choices when faced with the realities of motherhood, with disposable nappies and the use of ride-shares occasionally needed.

“Perfect is the enemy of good,” she said.

Genter documented yesterday’s Harbour Bridge protest, describing it as “something beautiful”.