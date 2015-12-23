 

Green Party launches plan to teach te reo Maori to 'every New Zealand child'

The Green Party has today outlined a plan to support universal te reo Maori in all public schools around New Zealand.

MP Marama Davidson says her party is committed to achieving the goal, and will be talking with parents, tangata whenua and those in the education sector to develop a policy.

"Despite huge progress over recent decades, the survival of te reo Maori is still not assured," she said in a statement. 

"In 2013, only 3.7 per cent of New Zealanders spoke te reo Maori and the percentage of Maori who can hold a conversation in te reo Maori is falling.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that our indigenous language not just survives, but thrives in Aotearoa, and introducing all children to it at school is one of the best ways to make that happen."

Ms Davidson said the issue was raised in 2015 by Green and New Zealand First, but the government "didn't think it was a priority".

"We are going to take the lead on this issue and do the Government’s work for them," she said.

"I'm really excited about every child learning te reo Maori in their school and falling in love with this beautiful language that is uniquely ours."

Marama Davidson.

