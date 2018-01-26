Green Party launches election process to find new female Co-Leader

Green Party leader James Shaw says the race is on to find his next co-leader after the party brought forward the election process.

Mr Shaw told reporters at Parliament today that nominations will open on February 2 and close on February 9, with all Green Party list members - whether MPs or not - eligible as long as they are female and have been a member for six months or more.

The full list of nominations will be announced February 12, and campaigns will continue inside the party until March 26.

Ballots will then be cast until April 7, with the new co-leader announced on April 8.

Mr Shaw said the election process would usually coincide with the party's Annual General Meeting, but after Metiria Turei stepped down last year, leaving it until the AGM would mean the position would have been vacant too long - almost a year.

"Now that we're in government we've got to focus on the business at hand and we want to get this out of the way," Mr Shaw said.

"By the time Easter is done we'll have a new co-leader in place."

Green Party members were advised to check their membership status was up to date, Mr Shaw said, as they would have a say in who their party branch endorsed.

Nominees will not comment whether they are running, he said, until the official announcement, and members will also not be commenting on who they endorsed.

Any candidates who received more than $500 in donations to their campaign would be required to declare it.

