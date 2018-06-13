 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Green Party in disarray after one of their Ministers signs off on expansion of Chinese-owned water bottling plant

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Eugenie Sage signed off on the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs plant near Whakatāne.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Katie Bradford

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

3
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

4

'Bloody cute' gumboots gifted to Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford for 'junior-to be'

5
Shane Jones.

'I've had a gutsful' - Shane Jones lays into Fonterra at Fieldays

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 