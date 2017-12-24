The Green Party gets into the Christmas Spirit with a Love Actually spoof video

The Green Party have a special Christmas video to share with the people of New Zealand this festive season.

James Shaw takes on the role of Mark from the iconic cardboard scene from Love Actually.

As he begins to drop the cards the message said, "With any luck, next year we will be on our way to climate change".

The video was uploaded yesterday and has since been viewed 18,000 times.

Facebook users responded well to the video, with one commenting "Excellent. Nice to see the Greens channeling some Love Actually."

Another user said "James Shaw I love you, this video made my Christmas."