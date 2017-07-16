 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Green Party co-leader makes astonishing admission – 'they could have charged me'

share

Source:

NZN

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei should pay back money she received on welfare as a solo mum after admitting she lied to authorities, a tax lobby group says.

Metiria Turei has confessed that she lied to social services 19 years ago in a bid to keep her benefit while a single mum.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Turei said she didn't tell welfare officials she had income from flatmates when she was receiving a benefit while studying law in the 1990s.

"I knew that if I told the truth about how many people were living in the house my benefit would be cut," she said when releasing a families policy package yesterday.

"And I knew that my baby and I could not get by on what was left.

"This is what being on the benefit did to me - it made me poor and it made me lie."

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union says she needs to pay back the money she received from Work and Income as a result of her lying about her living situation.

"Putting aside the moral question of whether Ms Turei was justified in breaking the law back in the '90s, now that she can afford to pay it back, she must do so," the union's executive director, Jordan Williams, said.

Lying to Work and Income about subletting rooms is no different to a tax evader cheating on their taxes because they decide they need more money, he says.

"Now Ms Turei is an MP, earning around $200,000 per year, the very least she can do is pay back the money she's admitted to having defrauded."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The instructor and his student were filmed sitting in the plane by Dustin Leonard, who left the plane ahead of the pair.

Chilling footage shows final tragic moments of skydivers before fatal accident in Sydney

00:29
2
Darcy Lussick has got himself into hot water after this act on Aaron Woods from the Wests Tigers.

Disgraceful! Manly prop penalised after pulling opponent's hair in cowardly fashion

00:27
3
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

00:30
4
Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.

Watch: Black Sox through to Softball World Championships final after gutsy win over Canada

5

NZ and Australia have eerily similar quad bike stats

02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 