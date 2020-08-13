Green Party co-leader James Shaw returns negative Covid-19 test

Green Party co-leader James Shaw's Covid-19 test has returned negative.

James Shaw and Marama Davidson at the Green Party Housing launch in South Auckland on August 9. Source: Facebook/Marama Davidson

Mr Shaw had been at home after spending time over the weekend in South Auckland and later developing cold symptoms. The Green Party released its housing policy in Weymouth, near Manuwera, on Sunday.

"While the test was precautionary, it’s important that we all take any symptoms seriously and undertake a test if it’s suggested by a medical professional," Mr Shaw said.

"I also want to thank the people I have been with this week for their patience whilst we waited for this result to come back.

"I also want to thank my team for their support and for adapting so quickly to working from home as a precautionary measure. Again, this was the right thing to do and I appreciate their help."