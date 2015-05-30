Green Party co-leader James Shaw apologises to migrants

Green Party co-leader James Shaw is apologising for talking about numbers in the immigration debate when values are more important.

Source: 1 NEWS

Last year he said a sustainable policy for residency approvals should be about one per cent of population growth.

In a speech to the Federation of Multicultural Councils yesterday he said that by talking about data and numbers, rather than about values "I made things worse".

The Greens were deeply concerned that populist politicians were preaching a xenophobic message and his comments were an attempt at a more evidence-based approach.

Research commissioned by the Greens had indicated that immigration settings would be best if tied to population growth.

"Because the background terms of the debate are now so dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric, when I dived into numbers and data, a lot of people interpreted that as pandering to the rhetoric."

The Greens were "mortified" because their ambition was to be the most migrant-friendly party in parliament, he said.

"I am sorry for any effect it may have had on your communities."

The Migrant and Refugee Rights Campaign said it was good to see a politician respond to criticism.

"The call for a one per cent immigration cap cloaked racist pandering under pseudo-scientific rhetoric, so we welcome this apparent retraction," says Gayaal Iddamalgoda on behalf of the organisation.

"We hope this shift in messaging remains consistent, and will continue to campaign for migrant and refugee rights."

Mr Shaw said New Zealand had not always lived up to the Kiwi mythos of giving people a fair go and being welcoming to strangers.