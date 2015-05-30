 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Green Party co-leader James Shaw apologises to migrants

share

Source:

NZN

Green Party co-leader James Shaw is apologising for talking about numbers in the immigration debate when values are more important.

Source: 1 NEWS

Last year he said a sustainable policy for residency approvals should be about one per cent of population growth.

In a speech to the Federation of Multicultural Councils yesterday he said that by talking about data and numbers, rather than about values "I made things worse".

The Greens were deeply concerned that populist politicians were preaching a xenophobic message and his comments were an attempt at a more evidence-based approach.

Research commissioned by the Greens had indicated that immigration settings would be best if tied to population growth.

"Because the background terms of the debate are now so dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric, when I dived into numbers and data, a lot of people interpreted that as pandering to the rhetoric."

The Greens were "mortified" because their ambition was to be the most migrant-friendly party in parliament, he said.

"I am sorry for any effect it may have had on your communities."

The Migrant and Refugee Rights Campaign said it was good to see a politician respond to criticism.

"The call for a one per cent immigration cap cloaked racist pandering under pseudo-scientific rhetoric, so we welcome this apparent retraction," says Gayaal Iddamalgoda on behalf of the organisation.

"We hope this shift in messaging remains consistent, and will continue to campaign for migrant and refugee rights."

Mr Shaw said New Zealand had not always lived up to the Kiwi mythos of giving people a fair go and being welcoming to strangers.

'We have a tendency to treat immigrants as economic units who are either a benefit or a threat to our narrow economic interests."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.

Watch: 'The impact is pretty obvious' - Stone-cold Steve Hansen bluntly answers questions surrounding SBW's red card

00:20
2
The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

As it happened: Lions keep series alive with thrilling win over 14-man All Blacks

00:26
3
The All Blacks loose forward admitted he knew someone would have to come off early in the All Blacks' 24-21 loss.

'You gotta trust what the coaches see' - Jerome Kaino humbly accepts early substitution after SBW red card


00:22
4
The All Blacks fullback wasn't hiding from his or his team's mistakes in tonight's 24-21 loss.

'I missed that tackle in the corner' - Brutally honest Israel Dagg says Lions wanted the win more

02:12
5
The girl's parents are now in a standoff with the DHB about how best to care for her.

Parents of paralysed girl in stand-off with Auckland health officials to have her live at home

Green Party co-leader James Shaw apologises to migrants

Mr Shaw is apologising for talking about numbers in the immigration debate when values are more important.

00:20
The No. 8 crashed over in the corner for a try that was the beginning of an incredible 24-21 comeback victory.

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick shows his class as SBW shocker gifts Lions win

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the Lions in Wellington.

00:29
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ