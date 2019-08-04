Green Party candidate resigns over dissatisfaction with party co-leader James Shaw

Former Green Party candidate Jack McDonald says he is fed up with what he says is James Shaw's inept leadership.

"He conceded publicly that he gave concessions to the National Party without even securing support for the bill and to me that's just a failure of political negotiation." Mr McDonald told 1 NEWS.

"I am concerned about the centrist drift of the party particularly under James Shaw's leadership."

But Mr Shaw does not seem phased by the comments and says, "I was re-elected as co-leader yesterday and I don't sense a great sense of dissatisfaction."

However, the Green Party co-leader is concerned that the dispute has become a distraction from the work fellow co-leader Marama Davidson is doing on housing.

"I think that's a shame," he says.

The Green Party today announced its rent-to-own policy as part of the Government's KiwiBuild reset at their Annual Conference in Dunedin.