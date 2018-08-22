Green Party calls for Government to help developing nations access Covid-19 vaccine

The Green Party is calling for the Government to help developing nations access the Covid-19 vaccines, calling it "deeply disappointing" trade rules haven't been relaxed in order to assist.

Golriz Ghahraman Source: 1 NEWS

Golriz Ghahraman, the party's human rights and foreign affairs spokesperson, says they'll be accepting an Oxfam petition calling for a fair and equitable global distribution of the vaccines today.

"If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it's that in order to overcome a common crisis, we must and can take care of everyone," she says.

"It is for this reason that all world leaders must guarantee that any Covid-19 vaccine will be distributed freely and equitably."

New Zealand has already signed on to the COVAX scheme, investing $27 million in the international vaccine alliance.

COVAX is intended to help countries band together to invest in the portfolio of vaccines and help poorer countries access them.

However Ghahraman and Oxfam want the Government to go a step further.

"It has been deeply disappointing that our Government has refused to support a call by India, South Africa, and other nations to ease trade rules that would make the Covid-19 vaccine affordable to Developing World nations," Ghahraman says.