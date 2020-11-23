Green Party announce who gets what as it hands out portfolios

The Green Party has announced its portfolio allocations, with co-leader James Shaw saying the caucus represents "diversity, the honouring of Te Tiriti, and gender balance".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson only hold their already announced Ministerial portfolios - with Davidson Minister for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Associate Housing Minister and Shaw holding onto Minister for Climate Change and Associate Environment.

Third on the list is Chlöe Swarbrick, who keeps drug law reform and mental health, and picks up revenue and economic development.

"She will put forward a good case for progressive economic reform," Davidson said.

"Julie Anne Genter naturally retains transport," Davidson said. "She gains finance, where she’ll be able to put forward a strong green economic plan. She also gains local government and building and construction."

She was Minister for Women and Associate Minister of Transport in the last government.

The Greens have signed a "co-operation agreement" with Labour, despite the ruling party winning a majority at this year's election, giving them two ministerial positions outside Cabinet.

1. Marama Davidson

Minister for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Associate Minister Housing (Homelessness).

2. James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change and Associate Minister Environment (Biodiversity)

3. Chlöe Swarbrick

Economic development, revenue, small business, broadcasting and media, digital economy and communications, tertiary education, youth animal, welfare, mental health, drug law reform.

4. Julie Anne Genter

Transport infrastructure, energy and resources, urban development, local government, building and construction, Covid-19 response, customs, state owned enterprises, finance.

5. Jan Logie

Workplace relations and safety, children, ACC, public services, rainbow communities, Māori development, Whānau Ora, health, police, foreign affairs, defence, trade, ethnic communities, child poverty reduction, disability, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, women.

6. Eugenie Sage

Conservation environment, oceans and fisheries, emergency management, earthquake commission, forestry, land information, local government (Three Waters).

7. Golriz Ghahraman

Justice, electoral reform, human rights, courts, corrections, refugees, police, foreign affairs, defence, trade, ethnic communities.

8. Teanau Tuiono

Oceans and Fisheries (Pacific peoples), agriculture, rural communities, education research, science and innovation, regional economic development, biosecurity, Pacific peoples, internal affairs, security and intelligence.

9. Elizabeth Kerekere

Rainbow communities, Māori development, Whānau Ora, health, community and voluntary sector, arts, culture and heritage, statistics.