Green MP weighs into racism debate saying Māori and Pasifika victims are unfairly targeted by NZ police

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has moved to correct a tweet she wrote in response to George Floyds death.

"Our police armed trial killed only Māori & Pasifika victims," she tweeted.

A spokesperson for the Green Party told 1 NEWS Ms Ghahraman made the error when shortening a longer Facebook post.

She has since clarified her tweet saying she was referring to police shootings during the trial period, not by the particular trial officers.

Police say no shots were fired during the six month trial of armed response teams.

Meanwhile, the Twitter hashtag Arms Down NZ is currently trending in New Zealand.

An organiser told 1 NEWS the campaign is about stopping any move here towards American-style militarised policing.

It was set up last year following the police Armed Response Team trial.

Police are now evaluating that trial which has been criticised as being flawed.

A march in solidarity with the George Floyd protests has also been planned in Auckland's CBD tomorrow.

