Green MP, union representatives visit Chinese builders awaiting deportation amid welfare concerns

A delegation is visiting a prison this morning to check the rights of Chinese men facing deportation have been upheld.

The men overstayed for between 17 months and three years, immigration officials say. Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, Immigration detained 10 men who officials said were working illegally at construction sites in Auckland.

Nine remain in prison pending deportation arrangements with China.

Their lawyer, Matt Robson, claims the men have been the victims of human trafficking after paying substantial amounts to a third party who arranged travel and work.

Robson, Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March, and Unite Union representatives visited the men to check on their welfare.

Menéndez March said he wanted assurances about the men's welfare.

"We have concerns that these workers have acknowledged and have signalled that exploitation may have occurred at some point in their journey into New Zealand and while they were in New Zealand."

Immigration said the men were working illegally at construction sites in Auckland.

Unite Union, in a statement, said that the workers were not questioned about any claims of exploitation by employers here or claims of human trafficking.

"We discovered they had no chance to get legal representation."

Corrections and Immigration have been approached for comment.

