 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Manawatu school children brandishing automatic rifles during a hands-on show and tell visit from the New Zealand Army has been slammed by Green MP Catherine Delahunty, who says "it normalises teaching children how to use guns that are not for killing a possum."

Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.
Source: Breakfast

Education Minister Nikki Kaye is asking for guidelines for firearms after students at Whakarongo School in Manawatu were photographed in April holding guns brought in by the army. 

Whakarongo School says it was approached by the army and the initiative was supported by its board.

Students were given strict rules for handling the firearms.

Currently it is left to school boards to decide what's appropriate and what's not.

Ms Delahunty told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning children were taught how to "lift the gun, put it on their shoulder" and "wait for the order to fire."

"I think the education system is not the place where we teach kids how to use assault rifles because that’s what they were doing," Ms Delahunty said. 

"I don’t think it’s widespread but I think if it continues it normalises teaching children in the education system how to use guns that are not for killing a possum or hunting but for killing people. I don’t think that’s cool in our education system. 

"In rural communities, where I come from, we all teach our kids how to be safe around guns but that’s not what the army were doing in this instance."

When asked what Ms Delahunty would like to see in the guidelines for firearms in schools, she said they need to be practical.

"I think that in high school where kids are doing target shooting for sport, that’s completely different but I think the guidelines could be pretty clear that the NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

Ms Kaye said yesterday a national debate needs to be had about guns in school "and that's why we need to work through these guidelines."

Nikki Kaye has ordered officials to examine current rules and guidelines following a hands-on army event at a school.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm pretty conservative on stuff but as a general rule I don't support guns in schools," says Ms Kaye.

A clear directive about under what circumstances guns are okay in schools is expected within about four months. 

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:20
2
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

00:29
3
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

00:31
4
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


5
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

High winds postpones America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

00:30
Blues perform their own unique haka against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

"We can only pray that the throat-slitting desists," wrote Telegraph's James Corrigan.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ