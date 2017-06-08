Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

Manawatu school children brandishing automatic rifles during a hands-on show and tell visit from the New Zealand Army has been slammed by Green MP Catherine Delahunty, who says "it normalises teaching children how to use guns that are not for killing a possum."

Education Minister Nikki Kaye is asking for guidelines for firearms after students at Whakarongo School in Manawatu were photographed in April holding guns brought in by the army.

Whakarongo School says it was approached by the army and the initiative was supported by its board.

Students were given strict rules for handling the firearms.

Currently it is left to school boards to decide what's appropriate and what's not.

Ms Delahunty told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning children were taught how to "lift the gun, put it on their shoulder" and "wait for the order to fire."

"I think the education system is not the place where we teach kids how to use assault rifles because that’s what they were doing," Ms Delahunty said.

"I don’t think it’s widespread but I think if it continues it normalises teaching children in the education system how to use guns that are not for killing a possum or hunting but for killing people. I don’t think that’s cool in our education system.

"In rural communities, where I come from, we all teach our kids how to be safe around guns but that’s not what the army were doing in this instance."

When asked what Ms Delahunty would like to see in the guidelines for firearms in schools, she said they need to be practical.

"I think that in high school where kids are doing target shooting for sport, that’s completely different but I think the guidelines could be pretty clear that the NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

Ms Kaye said yesterday a national debate needs to be had about guns in school "and that's why we need to work through these guidelines."

"I'm pretty conservative on stuff but as a general rule I don't support guns in schools," says Ms Kaye.