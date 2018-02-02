 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Green MP Marama Davidson announces co-leadership bid

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Green Party MP Marama Davidson has announced she has put her name forward for co-leadership this afternoon at an event in South Auckland.  

Dr Bryce Edwards says Green Party backbencher Davidson balances leader James Shaw, with her activist ties.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking at Otara Pool and Leisure Centre , Ms Davidson said "Since the election I have been thinking a lot about how I can best contribute to growing the green party to grow our shared vision."

"I've decided to stand for Co-leader of the Green party because I am the best placed to build a strong, cohesive and diverse movement to bring about transformative social, environmental and economic change.

"Our Green Party message needs to be taken into our many diverse communities, places where we haven't had a strong presence before, and in some places where we haven't been present at all.

"I have the drive, skills and lived experience that are needed to pull together communities and to lead the Green Party into being a genuine voice for modern Aotearoa."

Nominations for co-leadership were opened on Friday and is set to close on Feburary 9, with all Green Party list members-whether MPs or not- eligible as long as they are female and have been a member for six months or more. 

The full list of nominations will be announced of February 12 and campaigns will continue inside the party until March 26. 

Ballots will then be cast until April 7, with the new co-leader announced on April 7. 

Mr Shaw said on Friday the election process would usually coincide with the party's Annual General Meeting, but after Metiria Turei stepped down last year, leaving it until the AGM would mean the position would have been vacant too long - almost a year.

James Shaw has announced that a new female Co-Leader will be chosen "by the time Easter is finished".
Source: 1 NEWS

"Now that we're in government we've got to focus on the business at hand and we want to get this out of the way," Mr Shaw said.

"By the time Easter is done we'll have a new co-leader in place."

Any candidates who received more than $500 in donations to their campaign would be required to declare it.

Top ten female Green list MPs (list position):
Marama Davidson (2)
Julie Anne Genter (3)
Eugenie Sage (4)
Jane Logie (6)
Chloe Swarbrick (7)
Golriz Ghahraman (8)
Mojo Mather (9)
Denise Roche (13)
Teall Crossen (15)
Leilani Tamu (17)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand's Regan Ware. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ up against England for spot in semi-finals

2
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Lucky punter in Christchurch wins $20m Lotto Powerball

00:59
3
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Group of teens tried to scramble onto rocks as flash flood in the Waitakere ranges raged, killing two

4

Severe Weather Watch in place for Northland

5

Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct


00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

Group of teens tried to scramble onto rocks as flash flood in the Waitakere ranges raged, killing two

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 