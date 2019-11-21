Green MP lambastes bill allowing overseas agents to carry otherwise-illegal guns in NZ

A bill aimed at better preparing New Zealand to host the APEC summit in 2021 passed its first reading in Parliament yesterday, but it was without the support of the Green Party.

The legislation would allow overseas security agents to carry otherwise-illegal guns while in New Zealand for the meeting of gloabl leaders.

Green Party spokesperson for justice Golriz Ghahraman said on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the timing of the bill is off.

"It comes at a moment when we’re forming our own gun laws and we’re sort of leading the world and standing up for this," said Ms Ghahraman.

Ms Ghahraman said it's "very concerning".

'We do know that foreign security agents do use violence in a very different way to what we're used to and what we allow in New Zealand.

"We don't have that kind of risk in New Zealand and there's a real risk that we're importing it."

She said she also fears the bill will allow security agents to track and collect data from the public.

"The idea is that they’ll be able to track and collect data - we don’t know at what level - on electronic devices, our phones and other types of electronic devices, so they’ll be able to know if there is a real threat.

"The only safety measure in the bill is that they won't be able to share information."

APEC draws world leaders, business leaders and international media. It comprises of multiple meetings of top level officials over the year, with the most important 'leaders' week' set for November 2021.

APEC will be the biggest international event held by the Government.