Green MP Jan Logie will not run for the party's co-leadership

Green MP Jan Logie says she's not running for the party's co-leadership, leaving only a pair of candidates who have so far publicly put their hands up.

Green Party MP Jan Logie

But it still doesn't mean it's guaranteed to be a field of two.

The party is officially staying mum about who - or even how many people - will be running until a full list is revealed on Monday - leaving it up to any further candidates who have signed up to make an announcement over the weekend, if they wish.

The nomination period closed at 5pm today.

The Minister for Women will go up against Marama Davidson.
So far only Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter and backbencher Marama Davidson have thrown their names out to fill the space left vacant since Metiria Turei resigned during last year's election campaign.

This afternoon, third-term MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Justice Jan Logie said she wouldn't be contesting the leadership.

"I can confirm that I am not running and that I will support whichever of my clever colleagues is selected by the party as co-leader," she said in a brief statement.

"They're all quite wonderful."

Welcomed with cheers and a haka, Ms Davidson puts herself in the running for the Green Party co-leader role.
There was earlier media speculation Ms Logie would rule herself out if Ms Davidson ran.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage's name has also been floating around since the replacement process began, but she has yet to confirm if she's running.

Ms Sage was travelling in Antarctica today and could not be reached for comment.

The Greens' rules also allow any current female member - not just MPs - to stand for the co-leadership, meaning there may be potential unknowns or surprise candidates in the mix.

Following Monday's announcement, candidates will have nearly two months to vie for the favour of the party's membership, with the vote to be held on April 8th.

Newcomer MPs Golriz Ghahraman and Chloe Swarbrick have both already ruled themselves out.

The Greens' constitution mandates there must be a male and female co-leader.

