Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to get extra security in part due to David Seymour's 'menace to freedom' comments

Golriz Ghahraman's security risk has been escalated and the Green MP will now be escorted by Parliamentary security when leaving the House.

It was deemed necessary after a journalism investigation into white supremacy that found "white supremacist groups were talking about me specifically in a dangerous manner" and comments by ACT MP David Seymour on Newstalk ZB.

"Both those things together have escalated the risk," Ms Ghahraman told media. "They've deemed the threat to be a level that is necessary."

ACT's David Seymour referred to Ms Ghahraman as a "real menace to freedom" in New Zealand, after she said hate laws in New Zealand needed to be strengthened after the Christchurch terrorist attack.

"I don't know if she understands what she’s saying, but she is a real menace to freedom in this country, whether she understands it, she is," Mr Seymour told Newstalk ZB last week while discussing the Christchurch call.

Mr Seymour said he did not regret the comments he made.

"We have robust debate, she gives as good as she gets, we should be blaming the people who make these disgusting threats, not trying to politicise the issue by blaming a particular politician.

"I'm not responsible."

Today, Ms Ghahraman said Parliamentary Services and police advised her that her security risk was escalated and she would be escorted by Parliamentary security when leaving the House.