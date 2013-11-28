Green MP Gareth Hughes to retire from parliament at next election

Green Party MP Gareth Hughes has announced that he will retire from parliament at the 2020 Election to focus on his family.

In a post on Facebook, My Hughes said "I was elected as a 28 year-old, and after more than ten years here I reckon it’s time to move on.

"My two kids have grown up knowing nothing but Dad working constantly, travelling heaps and always on his phone – I can’t wait to stop flying, Facebook and always thinking about politics. Mostly I just want to spend quality time with my family," Mr Hughes wrote.

"I’ve loved my time as a Green MP and it’s been a huge privilege to serve - a priority for me has been trying to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

"My proudest achievement was the oil and gas offshore permit ban and ending most fossil fuel subsidies this term.

"I was stoked to get the Government to adopt the 100% renewable electricity goal.

"Under National I was able to effectively campaign to ban shark finning and in Parliament I successfully got the Country of Origin Food Bill passed and cross-party agreement for a New Zealand Wars memorial in the House.

"There’s heaps more I’m proud of achieving and I know the team will continue to deliver good green change in the future.

"I’ve been reflecting how I’ve spent my entire adult life campaigning for progressive causes with Greenpeace, the Green Party and other groups.

"I’ve protested, petitioned, organised, and lobbied. I got myself arrested and got myself elected and at times I’ve won and changed a policy or a law but now, after twenty years of fighting campaigns every victory has simply been like cutting off the Hydra’s head – there’s always another crucial campaign and cause to follow.

"I now realise I’ve been fighting the symptoms, not the source.

"Looking at the world and New Zealand in 2019, things we thought were design bugs, like increasing poverty, inequality and environmental collapse aren’t accidents, they are system features.

"The big question I have been asking myself is how do we find an alternative to our Neoliberal operating system?

"I believe there’s a hunger for real systemic change. We need to develop a transformational vision for a new Aotearoa – a vision, not just for next quarter, or next financial year, but the next decade and century.

"Parliament was just one outlet for my activism. I will continue to campaign for stronger climate action, social justice and animal welfare - and most of all transformative change outside the House.