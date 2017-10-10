Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick to self-isolate after Australia visit

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick will be entering self-isolation after going to Australia over the weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes a day after the announcement that all travellers entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from midnight tonight, except for those coming from the Pacific.

"I have been overseas and as such will be following the protocols outlined by the Prime Minister," Ms Swarbrick said.

"These protocols were designed to keep everyone healthy. I do not have any symptoms, but I am registering my whereabouts with the Ministry of Health and will be following advice."

NZ First MP Tracey Martin is also in self-isolation after meeting with Australian MP Peter Dutton last week, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Green Party leader James Shaw said Ms Swarbrick would not be coming to Parliament or attending any public events.