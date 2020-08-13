Green co-leader James Shaw awaiting Covid-19 test results after South Auckland visit

Green Party co-leader James Shaw is waiting for results of a Covid-19 test after visiting South Auckland.

James Shaw and Marama Davidson at the Green Party Housing launch in South Auckland on August 9. Source: Facebook/Marama Davidson

Mr Shaw is self-isolating in Wellington after experiencing cold symptoms.

The Green Party released its housing policy in Weymouth, near Manuwera on Sunday.

"I developed minor cold symptoms after returning to Wellington from Auckland at the weekend," Mr Shaw said.

"I remind all of us that we must take any symptoms seriously and be tested if advised to do so by medical professionals.

James Shaw. Source: 1 NEWS

"We all have a role to play in keeping Covid-19 out of our communities, and that includes following the advice of health experts."

Auckland is in Alert Level 3, after a new outbreak of Covid-19 emerged on Monday in the city's south.

The Green Party was the only political party that did not hold a media conference yesterday.