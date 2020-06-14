Greece opens for Kiwi tourists but international travel still not advised

While you can't visit Australia, or even our Pacific neighbours for a holiday in the sunshine, Kiwis dreaming of tripping around Greece can visit there from tomorrow, despite a strict warning from officials.

Santorini, Greece. Source: istock.com

New Zealand is on a list of several countries from around the world with low infection numbers that Greece is opening it's borders to from tomorrow, including the likes of Australia, Japan, Finland and China.

The list of 29 countries was formed following a study of the epidemiological profile of the nations as well as taking into account comments from the European Air Safety Agency and Greece's Committee of Infectious Diseases according to Greece's Ministry of Tourism.

However the invitation to Kiwi visitors is yet to convince the New Zealand Government, with international travel still strongly discouraged at Alert Level 1.

According to the Ministry of Health's website, while all international arrivals into the country are banned Kiwis should opt to not travel overseas.

"New Zealanders are advised not to travel overseas at this time. The New Zealand Government has raised its travel advice to “do not travel” — the highest level — regardless of destination," the website reads.

Like New Zealand, the tourism sector plays a key role in Greek economy with tourism and other related industry making up 20 per cent, with 350,000 jobs directly depended on the industry.

Greece's tourism minister said last month that without a dramatic turnaround in international travel, the nation is facing a drop in GDP of between 5 and 10 per cent.

In comparison to it's other European counterparts, Greece has battled through the coronavirus pandemic rather successfully with just over 3,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of 183.