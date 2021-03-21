'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show

Former All Black Richie McCaw has surprised Wiggles fans today by appearing as a secret guest at a show in Christchurch today.

The group sent a teaser announcement out yesterday, ahead of the show, saying, "Surprise! We've got a mystery special guest joining us when we visit Christchurch on Sunday!

"Can you guess who they are? Hint: They're not bad at rugby or the bagpipes!," an Instagram post read.

Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field with rugby legend, Richie McCaw. Source: Instagram

Instead of a sporting black jersey, McCaw took the stage dressed in a Wiggles black skivvy, leading the show with a version of Scotland The Brave on the bagpipes.

McCaw also presented blue Wiggle Anthony Field with an All Blacks jersey featuring the number 7 on the back.

One song, however, was not enough for the sporting legend, as he later returned to the stage to finish the show with the song Fruit Salad.

McCaw's wife, Gemma, joked it was "his greatest achievement to date," posting a video to Instagram of him leading the Wiggles procession around the stage.