Greater Wellington's bus services stand down drivers aged 70-year-old and over

Wellingon's Metlink Transport Services have stood down drivers over 70 years of age following advice from Government yesterday for people in that age group to stay home.

A bus driver at the wheel.

“The health and safety of both our staff and passengers is of the upmost importance during this difficult time which is why bus drivers aged 70+ will not be operating services from now until we are advised otherwise," Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher said.

Those over 70 and those with compromised immunity asked to stay home as NZ sits at coronavirus alert level two

“We understand public transport is an important part of keeping the country running and we are working hard to ensure our customers still have access to the regional network.”

About 70 of Metlink’s 500 bus drivers are aged 70 or over and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines, they are advised to remain at home.

Mr Gallacher says less drivers means there will need to be cancellations to some services across the bus network.

“At this stage we are working hard to ensure no school bus services are cancelled. We are currently looking at where cancellations will need to take place and are encouraging Metlink customers to keep up to date with service changes bychecking Metlink’s website, App and Real Time Information screens.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says Metlink is also asking passengers to be aware of physical distancing and asking that passengers leave a seat between each other where possible for their own health and safety.

“We are also requesting customers be aware of physical distancing at bus stops and train stations where possible. People feeling unwell should stay home as per Ministry of Health guidelines."