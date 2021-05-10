TODAY |

Great white shark meat, liver seized at Tauranga address following search warrant

Source:  1 NEWS

The meat and liver of a great white shark have been seized at a Tauranga address after a search warrant was executed.

Front torso of juvenile great white shark, Pilot Bay, Tauranga. Source: Facebook/White Shark Conservation Trust

The warrant was executed by Department of Conservation (DOC) investigators following the discovery of the shark’s head at a beach at the base of Mount Maunganui in May.

A man who lives at the address is now assisting investigators with their inquiries, authorities said.

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953, with anyone found killing or possessing them potentially facing up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000.

Source: istock.com

DOC principal compliance officer Dylan Swain says anyone catching protected species accidentally should report the incident to DOC.

“Fishers are expected to not only know Fisheries regulations for the area they are in, but also to be able to identify the species they catch and whether or not they can be legally taken,” he said.

“We would like to thank members of the public who reported this and shared information with us.”

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Animals
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Canterbury floods: No quick fix in line for damaged Ashburton Bridge after engineers find 'massive' crack
2
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
3
Returning Kiwis now need to stay in NZ twice as long to avoid paying MIQ fees
4
No Covid-19 cases in NZ today, only five travellers from Victoria yet to be contacted
5
Ardern shares 'devastating' footage of Canterbury floods during helicopter survey
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:41

Search ramps up for missing Kiwi surf skier in Brisbane, four days after he vanished
01:16

Ardern shares 'devastating' footage of Canterbury floods during helicopter survey
00:30

'I will kill you' — Pan-African Parliament descends into chaos after death threat, scuffles
00:30

Psychiatric report underway, judge told at hearing for man accused of Dunedin supermarket stabbings