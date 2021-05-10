Great white shark meat, liver seized at Tauranga address following search warrant

The meat and liver of a great white shark have been seized at a Tauranga address after a search warrant was executed.

Front torso of juvenile great white shark, Pilot Bay, Tauranga. Source: Facebook/White Shark Conservation Trust

The warrant was executed by Department of Conservation (DOC) investigators following the discovery of the shark’s head at a beach at the base of Mount Maunganui in May.

A man who lives at the address is now assisting investigators with their inquiries, authorities said.

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953, with anyone found killing or possessing them potentially facing up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000.

DOC principal compliance officer Dylan Swain says anyone catching protected species accidentally should report the incident to DOC.

“Fishers are expected to not only know Fisheries regulations for the area they are in, but also to be able to identify the species they catch and whether or not they can be legally taken,” he said.