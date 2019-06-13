Great Walks bookings return next week as NZ reopens amid Covid-19 pandemic

Bookings for Great Walks are set to open from next week as the country continues to reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bookings will open between June 9 and 11 - excluding Milford and Routeburn tracks, which are still undergoing storm repairs - for the 2020/21 season, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said today in a statement. Bookings for the tracks are projected to open in July/August 2020.

“For people who haven’t done a Great Walk previously, the 2020/21 season presents a fantastic opportunity to get out and experience nature in some of New Zealand’s most spectacular landscapes with iconic wildlife and rich history,” Ms Sage said.

“With a high standard of tracks and facilities, they are accessible options for people wishing to connect with Aotearoa’s heritage and experience some of the best multi-day walks in the world.”

Ms Sage added that securing a booking has become more difficult on popular tracks during peak times as Great Walks gain global recognition.



"Differential pricing", which saw international visitors pay a higher price on four of the most popular Great Walks tracks, will not be in place this year due to Covid-19's impact on the tourism industry and international travel, she said.

Differential pricing was trialled by the Department of Conservation over the past two summer seasons, occurring between October and the end of April, on the Milford, Routeburn, Kepler and Abel Tasman Coast tracks.

The trial was carried out to obtain information on the effectiveness of pricing to manage visitor pressure, as well as to inform DOC's work to set a fair pricing system.

"The trial has demonstrated the merits of differential pricing to improve access for New Zealand residents, more fairly distribute the running costs and ensure the fees reflect the true value of these world-class walks.

"However, it’s now a tried and tested tool DOC can draw upon when setting accommodation prices for future years."

DOC has advised people overseas against booking a Great Walk while the country's border restrictions remain in place.

They will instead retain a fee for international children on the Great Walks - set at half the adult rate - to discourage overseas organisations from making speculative bulk bookings of Great Walks accommodations which may not be in use.

While Ms Sage encouraged Kiwis to consider going on one of the Great Walks over winter, people have been advised to be well-prepared.

"The Rakiura, Abel Tasman, Heaphy, Paparoa, Lake Waikaremoana and Abel Tasman Coast tracks offer a range of year-round walking and biking opportunities, but you must be well prepared.