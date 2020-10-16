'This is great' - Judith Collins turns herself into human hoarding in final pitch for votes

Judith Collins turned herself into a human hoarding today in a final effort to grab votes before tomorrow's election.

Collins hit the streets in the Auckland suburb of Albany, still in full campaign mode.

National's leader held up a sign with North Shore candidate Simon Watts' name on it at the corner of a busy intersection.

A number of cars honked in support as they drove past Collins and her group of other volunteers holding National signs.

“This is great,” she said as supporters chanted her name in the sunshine.

Collins will need all the last minute votes she can muster, with last night's final 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll continuing to favour Labour.

Labour and National dipped slightly in the poll, meaning Ardern’s party would need to rely on the Greens to form a Government.

The Greens are up 2 percentage points to on eight per cent in the poll, level with ACT, which was unchanged on last week.

Labour dropped one percentage point to 46 per cent - that still gives Labour a strong lead of 15 percentage points over National, which also dropped one percentage point, leaving the party on 31 per cent.

More than 1.5 million people have already cast their ballot – but the parties are scrambling to pick up votes before the booths close on Saturday night.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins make final bids to govern on eve of election day