'A great guy' - George Floyd's friend joins Auckland Black Lives Matter protest

A friend of George Floyd has reflected on their friendship as he joined the Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland's Aotea Square this afternoon.

Randy Pollard told 1 NEWS he joined hundreds of people today in "solidarity for George Floyd".

Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

Mr Pollard said the pair did volunteer work together for three months last year in Minnesota, describing him as a "very good guy".

"We joked around a lot and always was a positive note that we ended on," he said.

"He was a very happy person. We joke around a lot about food and just all around a great guy. I've never known him to give anybody problems. We laugh a lot and when we were together, it felt safe ... it was a safe space."

Mr Pollard said he felt "a little scared" upon learning of his friend's death "because it brought back memories".

"Knowing that he's not here to tell his story, I was one of the lucky ones that is able to tell his story."

He said it was emotional to think of all those who are walking in solidarity for Mr Floyd.