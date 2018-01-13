 

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

Jenny Suo 

1 NEWS Reporter

Great Barrier Island residents are fighting plans for a mass poison drop aimed at eradicating pests.

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.
More than half the adult population of the outer Hauraki Gulf Island has signed a petition opposing the spread of the poison on nearby Rakitu Island.

Petition supporters favour trapping instead, however the Department of Conservation said Rakitu Island is too big for that to work.

Department of Conservation’s Paul McArthur said other islands in the Hauraki Gulf have benefited from the drop of brodifacoum poison.

"They are thriving, amazing islands with great species on them," Mr McArthur said.

The Department of Conservation is planning on dropping 12kg via two aerial drops per hectare this winter. 

