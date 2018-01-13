Great Barrier Island residents fighting against 1080 drop on nearby Rakitu Island

Great Barrier Island residents are fighting plans for a mass 1080 poison drop aimed at eradicating pests.

More than half the adult population of the outer Hauraki Gulf Island has signed a petition opposing the spread of the poison on nearby Rakitu Island.

Petition supporters favour trapping instead, however the Department of Conservation said Rakitu Island is too big for that to work.

Department of Conservation’s Paul McArthur said other islands in the Hauraki Gulf have benefited from the drop of brodifacoum poison.

"They are thriving, amazing islands with great species on them," Mr McArthur said.