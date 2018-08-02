Grave fears for Australian climber missing on Mt Aspiring

Some New Zealanders are to have easier access to the US, after President Donald Trump signed the 'KIWI Act', welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Knowledgeable Innovators and Worthy Investors Act means New Zealanders have access to E1 and E2 visas.

It will mean business people have an option to renew their visa on a rolling basis if they qualify to enter the US multiple times over two years, rather than applying for a new visa on each visit.

Ms Ardern said the lack of E1 and E2 visas had been a "major issue" for Kiwis trying to gain access into the US market.

"The smooth passage of the KIWI Act was a sign of the strength of the New Zealand-United States relationship and I want to thank all those who made the passage of the Act possible," she said.

"The US is critically important to New Zealand’s interests and this Act will help develop closer economic ties with the US. I thank the US Congress and President Trump for their support of the Act."