'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

Police are "desperate" to identify the rear seat passenger of fleeing vehicle that speed through a red light crashing in Manukau last night, who is in a critical condition.

A distinct "musical themed tattoo" on the woman's left ankle is what police are hoping will help identify her, said local Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop.

Police are hoping this tattoo will help identify the passenger of the fleeing vehicle that is now in critical condition after the fatal crash overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the police had "grave concerns" for her and are asking anyone who might know the woman to contact them.

She is Maori or Polynesian and also has a tattoo on her right knee, and a large tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

Last night the fleeing driver failed to stop at a red light at the Greath South Road and Cavendish Drive intersection and crashed into a large SUV, said Inspector Glossop.

Witnesses described hearing a loud "boom" following the fatal crash overnight.

One person died and another in critical condition after the driver failed to stop for Police in Manukau overnight.

Manish Pathak, told 1 NEWS, he was on his phone when he saw the car fail to stop for a red light.

He says a man was thrown from the vehicle and others were badly injured.

"It looked like their legs were trapped", he said.

Mr Pathak says police were there in "seconds" and witnesses helped those who were injured.

Police say the man driver of the fleeing vehicle died in the crash, and two female passengers suffered serious injuries.

There were five people in the SUV that was crashed into and they all suffered moderate injured and were taken to hospital for treatment and have been offered support.

The intersection was closed early this morning, and has since been reopened.