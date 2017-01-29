 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are "desperate" to identify the rear seat passenger of fleeing vehicle that speed through a red light crashing in Manukau last night, who is in a critical condition. 

The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.
Source: 1 NEWS

A distinct "musical themed tattoo" on the woman's left ankle is what police are hoping will help identify her, said local Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop. 

Police are hoping this tattoo will help identify the passenger of the fleeing vehicle that is now in critical condition after the fatal crash overnight.

Police are hoping this tattoo will help identify the passenger of the fleeing vehicle that is now in critical condition after the fatal crash overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

He said the police had "grave concerns" for her and are asking anyone who might know the woman to contact them. 

She is Maori or Polynesian and also has a tattoo on her right knee, and a large tattoo on the inside of her left forearm.

Last night the fleeing driver failed to stop at a red light at the Greath South Road and Cavendish Drive intersection and crashed into a large SUV, said Inspector Glossop.

Witnesses described hearing a loud "boom" following the fatal crash overnight.

One person died and another in critical condition after the driver failed to stop for Police in Manukau overnight.

Police were chasing after a fleeing car last night when it crashed near a set of lights in Manukau.
Source: 1 NEWS

Manish Pathak, told 1 NEWS, he was on his phone when he saw the car fail to stop for a red light.

He says a man was thrown from the vehicle and others were badly injured.

"It looked like their legs were trapped", he said.

Mr Pathak says police were there in "seconds" and witnesses helped those who were injured.  

Police say the man driver of the fleeing vehicle died in the crash, and two female passengers suffered serious injuries.

There were five people in the SUV that was crashed into and they all suffered moderate injured and were taken to hospital for treatment and have been offered support. 

The intersection was closed early this morning, and has since been reopened. 


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:52
2
The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.

'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

3

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

00:30
4
Iosefo amazed commentators making an incredible catch and offload with one hand against Japan.

Live updates: Wellington Sevens, Day 2

00:21
5
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:52
The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.

'Grave concerns' for mystery woman in critical condition following fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.

00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

00:41
Asia has kicked off the colourful celebrations for the Chinese New Year with fireworks, parades and visits to temples.

China welcomes the Year of the Rooster with prayers, parades and fireworks

Millions around the world have started colourful Chinese New Year celebrations.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ