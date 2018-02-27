Graphic warning: Two young women kick and punch another in 'disgusting act of violence' at family friendly event in Porirua

Porirua Police are investigating what they say was a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman at a family-friendly event attended by thousands of people at the weekend.

Video posted to Facebook shows one young woman approach two others, at the Creekfest event at Cannons Creek Park on Saturday.

The two women then kick and punch the woman who's on her own.

When they pull her hair she falls to the ground, but the attack continues in front of onlookers.

The Creekfest website states that the annual event is held to raise awareness of programmes and services available in the region to achieve better health and wellbeing outcomes.