 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Graphic warning: SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The SPCA has catalogued its worst examples of animal cruelty from 2017 as it appeals for more help from the public to run its inspections.

Greg Reid of the SPCA makes the call after the society released a list of the worst animal cruelty cases in 2017.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 2017 "List of Shame" includes a labrador which starved to death, a duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed and engorged eye.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said they need public support to continue to help animals in need.

"We receive almost no government funding to run the SPCA Inspectorate, which costs approximately $9 million every year.

The SPCA has released its most shocking animal abuse cases in 2017, which it says is marked by horrifying violence.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We know this list is very upsetting, but this is the reality of what our Inspectors see in their jobs ... these horrific cases of neglect and violence towards animals reinforces the vital need for the SPCA's work.

"The SPCA is here to stand up for any animal that is physically abused, abandoned, neglected, tortured and in pain - it is a very big job and we need all the support we can get."

We have some very significant serial offenders that really need to be spending time behind bars"
Greg Reid of the SPCA

Greg Reid of the SPCA says repeat animal cruelty offenders should be jailed.

"Offending against the Animal Welfare Act does provide for imprisonment, and I'm trying to think of the last case that we actually had an imprisonment sentence," Mr Reid told 1 NEWS.

The law was changed some time ago, but Mr Reid said as with any law, "it takes a while for the regulatory system or the courts to catch up with the law.

"And that's unfortunate because we have some very significant serial offenders that really need to be spending time behind bars frankly."

Mr Reid said he doesn't think the SPCA is dealing with more repeat offenders "but we do have, unfortunately, a small proportion that are repeat offenders and they are consistently there".

"There is going to be a point where we're going to need to have the courts and judges take seriously the penalties. We are going to be needing to start to get tough on some of these repeat offenders."  

THE LIST

1. Sully, a spaniel/poodle cross was left in a dark room and was suffering malnutrition and matted fur.

Sully, who was nursed back to health after being rescued by the SPCA.

Sully, who was nursed back to health after being rescued by the SPCA.

Source: Supplied

2. A man who kept 600 chickens, roosters and ducks in appalling conditions - they were so hungry they were trying to eat the dead bodies of other birds.

3. Five-year-old Labrador cross Tasha collapsed from chronic starvation before she was taken to a vet - she died the same day.

LAbrador cross Tasha, who collapsed from starvation and later died.

LAbrador cross Tasha, who collapsed from starvation and later died.

Source: Supplied

4. A mallard duck was found outside Middlemore Hospital with its beak blown off by a firecracker - vets believe it may have been that way for three days and they had to put it to sleep.

5. Two dogs, Kasey and Keita, were left alone inside a house filled with rubbish, faeces and very little food or water - the owner told the SPCA he only visited them at the house once per week.

Kasey and Keita, who were found living alone in a dirty house, visited only once per week.

Kasey and Keita, who were found living alone in a dirty house, visited only once per week.

Source: Supplied

6. Jimmy the dog was dumped at a beach with a terrible eye injury which looked to have been caused by blunt force trauma - SPCA remarked on his loving temperament.

7. A woman was convicted after several of her animals including a goat, cow and a cat had to be euthanised for various injuries and medical issues - she had done little to alleviate them.

8. Inspectors found a horse, Frosty, left in pain with a swollen head after undergoing eye removal surgery - he had to be euthanised.

Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

Source: Supplied

9. Lemuska the staffy was hit by a car and suffered very bad injuries to his hind legs - his owner didn't take him to the vet and after being seized, he had to be put down.

10. Four dumped kittens were found in a rubbish bag - fortunately they were OK, and were nursed back to health by the SPCA.

Four kittens found dumped inside a rubbish bag by the SPCA - dumping animals is a crime under the Animal Welfare Act

Four kittens found dumped inside a rubbish bag by the SPCA - dumping animals is a crime under the Animal Welfare Act.

Source: Supplied

11. A horse called Sandfly had a dental procedure go horribly wrong - the equine dentist cause serious damage to his dental tissue with no pain relief.

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

2

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

5
An apartment inside 33 Hunter Street's clock tower is up for rent

Wellington CBD clock tower hides an unusual apartment - and it's yours for $450 a week

00:27
Greg Reid of the SPCA makes the call after the society released a list of the worst animal cruelty cases in 2017.

Graphic warning: SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.

02:47
It's believed up to 15,000 Tongans have diabetes, but the Pacific nation is putting its resources into reducing critical levels of largely-preventable type-two diabetes.

'I just pray' – Tongan diabetes patients face death sentence as Kingdom won't fund costly dialysis centre

It's believed up to 15,000 Tongans have diabetes, but the Pacific nation is putting its resources into reducing critical levels of largely-preventable type-two diabetes.


Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby power rankings: Defending champion Crusaders hit the ground running

"The Crusaders dispatched the Chiefs without ever really fully hitting their straps," writes Campbell Burnes.

00:32
The Prime Minister says she was unfazed by the interview which asked about her baby's conception date.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern laughs off 'sexist' Aussie 60 Minutes interview with Morrinsville quip

The Prime Minister says she was unfazed by the interview which asked about her baby's conception date.

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

It’s been an active start to the week but tomorrow is looking mild

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 