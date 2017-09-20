Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street

Confronting footage has been obtained of injured school children being attended to by groups of emergency service personnel huddled over them on the road, after a sports car ploughed into them on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Paramedics can be seen working hurriedly on the scattered school children lying injured across the road, with stretchers at the ready, and the damaged bus stop in the background.

Distressed adult onlookers and fellow Westlake Girls' and Boys' High school children can be seen standing in the background, occasionally going up to the injured children.

The horrific incident occurred around 8.30am on Wairau Rd, near Westlake Girls High School, leaving one female in a critical condition and another in a serious condition, police said.

Five students in total from Westlake Girls and Westlake Boys schools were injured in the collision and their families have been notified.

The car responsible for the collision was a 2000 Nissan Skyline.

The car suffered considerable damage to its front end and was taken away on a flat-bed truck.

The driver of the car, who was unharmed, is speaking with police about the incident.