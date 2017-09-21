 

Graphic Warning: Emergency services on the scene after man sets himself on fire outside Parliament

The man was critically injured after the incident this afternoon.
Wellington

1
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man critically injured after setting himself on fire outside Parliament

00:58
2
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

00:24
3
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

4
Bodi McKee

'You are history' - shooting victim's family tell killer in court

00:17
5
The animal was filmed by a person in a vehicle following the cattle truck in Melbourne.

Watch: Cow poking head out of cattle truck narrowly avoids road sign on busy Aussie highway

00:24
02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.


 
