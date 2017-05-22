Graphic warning: 'What bloody disrespect' - ducks shot dead and found dumped on busy Invercargill street

It was "a shocking start to a Sunday" for Invercargill locals who woke up to ducks, that had been shot dead, dumped along a busy street.

A woman shared a photo to the Invercargill Whinge Facebook group at about 1am yesterday morning showing several dead ducks abandoned on the corner of Herbert St and Racecourse Rd.

Jordan Wyatt from the Invercargill Vegan Society told 1 NEWS he saw the post yesterday morning and rushed out to the street - still in his pyjamas - to collect the birds.

He said he found five ducks strewn across the main road, and one duck was even thrown outside Harvestfield Christian Centre.

"It was pretty upsetting."

Mr Wyatt and fellow members of the Invercargill Vegan Society decided to bury the birds to "give them some dignity" because they were "so disrespected in life".

They made a video and shared it to the society's Facebook page yesterday to try and encourage people to "look after animals".

"What bloody disrespect for our animal friends. What have ducks ever done to you?" the post reads.

"Please, stand up for animals, be kind to animals."

Mr Wyatt said he's heard of this kind of thing happening during duck shooting season each year, but this was the first time he's seen them dumped on the street.