Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds

An online video reportedly shot inside a Tegel chicken barn in Northland has been described as a "shock and horror".
The footage was filmed by the animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville.
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) visited the Helensville farm on Friday and is reviewing footage of the apparently dead and deformed chickens.
The group is calling for Tegal to be prosecuted over its treatment of chickens at the farm.
Tegel has been approached for comment.
Direct Animal Action spokesperson Diedre Sims said during two separate visits she saw many maltreated birds.
"Chickens with large open wounds, putrid rotting dead bodies, chickens laying on their backs unable to get up to access food and water," Ms Sims said.
"From our point of view if MPI don't prosecute over that, we will be disappointed," she said.
The footage was a black mark against Tegel's application for a mega-farm in Northland, Ms Sims said.
Last week, the company suspended its application to raise 9 million chickens a year on land south of Dargaville, saying it wished to address local government concerns.
Kaipara community voices opposition
The local Kaipara community has widely opposed the development of the farm.
Artist David Sarich, who's painted protest signs for Kaipara objectors, said the birds in the video look deformed and many are injured.
As a group, the objectors could only oppose Tegel farm issues under the Resource Management Act requirements, Mr Sarich said.
"But for me personally, the animal welfare, that's a shock and a horror and we should not be allowing this in our country."