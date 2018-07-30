 

Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds

An online video reportedly shot inside a Tegel chicken barn in Northland has been described as a "shock and horror".

The footage was filmed by the animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) visited the Helensville farm on Friday and is reviewing footage of the apparently dead and deformed chickens.

The group is calling for Tegal to be prosecuted over its treatment of chickens at the farm.

Tegel has been approached for comment.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Diedre Sims said during two separate visits she saw many maltreated birds.

"Chickens with large open wounds, putrid rotting dead bodies, chickens laying on their backs unable to get up to access food and water," Ms Sims said.

"From our point of view if MPI don't prosecute over that, we will be disappointed," she said.

The footage was a black mark against Tegel's application for a mega-farm in Northland, Ms Sims said.

Last week, the company suspended its application to raise 9 million chickens a year on land south of Dargaville, saying it wished to address local government concerns.

Kaipara community voices opposition

The local Kaipara community has widely opposed the development of the farm.

Artist David Sarich, who's painted protest signs for Kaipara objectors, said the birds in the video look deformed and many are injured.

As a group, the objectors could only oppose Tegel farm issues under the Resource Management Act requirements, Mr Sarich said.

"But for me personally, the animal welfare, that's a shock and a horror and we should not be allowing this in our country."

The footage was filmed by animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville. Source: YouTube: RNZ Live News
New Zealand
Politics

Watch live as Winston Peters answers questions from media with his tenure in the top job set to end.

Today's press conference comes off the back of a dramatic week of multiple medicinal cannabis bills, and mud-slinging with National.

Mr Peters will answer questions from media with his tenure in the top job set to end. Source: 1 NEWS
Winston Peters has said he "lost the argument" over his party's immigration policy, as New Zealand's net migration dropped only marginally despite promises from his NZ First party and their coalition partner Labour. 

On TVNZ1's Q+A yesterday, host Corin Dann asked the Acting Prime Minister why net migration had only fallen to 65,000 in the year to June 2018, according to Statistics New Zealand. 

"It was 72,000 net, remember?" Mr Peters said. "It's a start in the right direction."

The 2017 election saw NZ First promise a drop to 10,000 net migration a year and Labour promised a cut of 20,000-30,000 a year down from the 72,400 when it peaked in July, last year. 

Mr Peters told Dann he "lost the argument" when it came to NZ First’s policy of only 10,000 net migrations per year, "because I didn't get enough votes because people like you said it wouldn't work".

"You’ve got to compromise in coalition negotiations."

Dann asked what policy change had contributed to the drop to 65,000, with Mr Peters saying not welcoming people who did not bring "the skills we needed".

"We're far more cautious as to who is coming and we're far more focused on the regional economy."

He estimated immigration could drop a further 25,000 to 30,000.

"But we've also got to watch the employment market to ensure none of our product, particularly export product, is being hindered by a lack of staff."

Dann interviews Winston Peters on medicinal cannabis, the economy, immigration and the return of Jacinda Ardern. Source: Q+A

The Government also proposed last month changes international student post-study work rights, which Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said would help eliminate migrant exploitation and make sure that migrants granted residency contribute the skills that New Zealand needs.

Part of the proposal was to require students completing non-degree level seven or below qualifications to undertake at least two years of study in order to gain eligibility for post-study work rights.

Some say international students are being unfairly targeted in an effort to dampen down net migration. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the National Partys say "tinkering" with immigration could result in a loss of up to $40 million a year of revenue from international students. 

National Party Immigration spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said in a statement international students were a "critical revenue stream for our Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics".

He said a Government proposal that requires some students to study for two years before being eligible for post-study work visas "fails to recognise the higher calibre of those studying graduate diplomas". 

National Party Associate Tertiary Education spokesperson Simeon Brown added that "international students studying graduate diplomas bring a wealth of experience to New Zealand and often fill vital skill shortages".

"By completing post-graduate diplomas, they are able to add to their knowledge and broaden their skillset."

During an interview on Q+A, Mr Peters was asked if he had let voters down after promising to cut immigration to 10,000 a year. Source: Q+A
