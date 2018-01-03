 

Graphic video shows young man's head stomped on during brawl in South Auckland public pool carpark

A brawl in the car park of a South Auckland pool yesterday saw a man's head stomped on as police intervened with pepper spray.

As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
A group of men were filmed fighting outside the Massey Park Pool in Papakura, after which the pool was closed for some time.

In the video, three people can be seen kicking a young man once on ground, as onlookers yell in the background. One person has been seen stomping on the young man's head.

Police say they were called to the scene just after 5pm yesterday following reports of disorder and fighting.

The crowd scattered after police arrived at the scene.

Police told I NEWS inquiries are underway, but no one has been arrested and there are no reports of injuries at this stage.

A series of videos of the fighting in the car park and again at a train station were uploaded to Facebook last night and have since been viewed thousands of times.

