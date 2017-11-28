 

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

A man walking along Karioitahi Beach has been struck and launched onto the bonnet of a car skidding in wide circles, or drifting, on the black sand coast southwest of Auckland.

The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.
Footage of the collision last Sunday was posted on The Franklin Grapevine Facebook page, but now appears to have been deleted by the page organisers.

A post, without the video, on the Franklin Grapevine Facebook page still remains referring to the incident and declaring: "Feel free to discuss it, however we won't be accepting videos of a person being run down. That matter can be left with the Police. Please note - it HAS been taken to the police."

An Auckland police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today: "There is an inquiry. We have been made aware of a driving incident on Sunday".

The footage shows a man in a white car drifting in wide circles a number of times around a 4WD with other cars on the foreshore on Karioitahi Beach, seemingly at low tide.

There appears to be a large group of people watching on and numerous cars parked on the beach.

After doing a number of circles, the car collides with a  man in a blue t-shirt, and carries him on its bonnet for around 20 metres.

The man who was hit gets straight off the bonnet onto his feet and then appears to exchange words with the driver who gets out of the car, along with a female passenger.

The man in the blue t-Shirt who was hit clutches his head with one hand, and walks towards the driver, before the driver pushes the man and quickly gets back in his car.

The white car that hit the man then speeds off as a 4WD seems to try and block its escape. The 4WD then follows the white car down the beach.

Comments on the Franklin Grapevine Facebook page were fairly scathing.

"Complete disregard to anyone else! Fools," one commenter wrote. 

"If you want to do stuff like that go away from the crowds of people and other cars. No reason to do it near people other than the wank factor," another wrote.

"Total lack of respect for everyone else is just not on," said another. 

