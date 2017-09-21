 

Graphic video: Man who set himself on fire outside Parliament is helped by emergency services

An incident has unfolded on Parliament grounds today in which police say a man set himself on fire.

The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.
Senior Sergeant Glen Turner told media today: "About 3:50pm police were called to a man on fire outside Parliament grounds, when the police got here there was a person on fire who has subsequently been put out, unfortunately he is in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital."

He went on to say: "We are treating the scene as a crime scene which is standard procedure".

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.
The man at the centre of the incident has yet to be identified by police and they're appealing for witnesses to come forward so they can determine his identity and motive.

Witnesses told 1 NEWS they saw flames and smoke, and the heat was very intense.

Parliamentary Services say following the incident, the forecourt and lawn in front of Parliament has been declared a crime scene by the police and access restrictions will be in place until further notice.

The man was critically injured after the incident this afternoon.
