Graphic video: Former students of Rotorua’s John Paul College mistreat dying bird

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.
"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.
Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is in charge of the rescue effort, is vowing the operation will be a "100 per cent success".
Four more boys stuck in a cave in northern Thailand for days have been rescued overnight.
Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.