Graphic video: Former students of Rotorua’s John Paul College mistreat dying bird

The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.
CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight


The third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Watch: Meghan and Harry on hand as William and Kate's third child Prince Louis is christened

Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Thailand cave rescue: Four more boys rescued from cave on second day of operation

1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai.

Jubilation as four more boys freed from Thai cave but officials claim they 'can do even better' in rescuing final five


What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

