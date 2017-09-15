 

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

Warning: The video in the story contains scenes that some people may find upsetting.

Shocking footage of an impounded dog being shot with a bolt gun and then stomped on by an Invercargill animal control officer has been slammed as "unacceptable".

The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.
Paw Justice co-founder Craig Dunn told the NZ Herald he was disgusted by the footage.

"It's a dog being euthanised with a captive bolt gun and then the ranger sort of stomps or kicks the dog on top of the head four times," he said.

The video footage was provided to the animal welfare group a fortnight ago and Mr Dunn says he's asked "experts why it's been done and they can't give me a medical reason".

The Invercargill City Council started using captive bolt guns in April last year, but animal behaviour expert Dr Elsa Flint says the most humane way to euthanise dogs is lethal injection.

"Using a captive bolt as a method of euthanasia on dogs is unacceptable," she told the NZ Herald.

Council chief executive Richard King says the dog in the video was not mistreated, and that the officer was removing the dog from the equipment.

