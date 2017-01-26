Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

A Breakers player has received a horrific eye injury during a game against the Cairns Taipans at the North Shore Events Centre tonight.

Forward Akil Mitchell received a poke to the eye early in the fourth quarter, collapsing to the court.

Fans watching the game suggested on social media that Mitchell's eyeball was dislodged from the socket.

The game was suspended for 15 minutes while he was treated and eventually helped from the court with a towel over his face to loud cheers from the crowd.