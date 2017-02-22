Graphic image warning: Masterton man fined after cat dies with paw hanging from trap

Warning: Some people may find an image in this story upsetting.

Leg trap Source: SPCA

A Masterton man has been fined after trapping a neighbour's cat by its paw in a leg-hold device, causing it to die a painful death.

Ross Dorrian, 55, admitted charges of using a restricted trap in contravention of the Animal Welfare (Leg Hold Traps) Order 2007 and ill-treatment of an animal causing the animal to suffer unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress.

He was fined a total of $2363.

Dorrian set a trap for possums on a boundary fence in March 2016, breaching a regulation banning the use of leg-hold traps within 150m of dwellings when there is a chance a pet may be caught, without expresss permission.

Two days later, a neighbour's cat named Eli was found dead, hanging by her leg.

"Because the trap was suspended from a fence post, Eli was left hanging by her left front leg, unable to pull herself up," said Steve Glassey of the SPCA.

"Numerous scratches and scuffmarks on the fence confirm her desperate efforts to escape."

Her left forelimb was dislocated, but the exact cause of death was unknown. A vet said Eli would have suffered "severe pain and distress".

Eli the cat caught in a leg trap (SPCA) Source: SPCA

"The cause of death could not be established, but the presence of scratches and scuffmarks on the fence, coupled with the fact that the cat died in the trap, suggest that shock, dehydration, hypothermia, and exhaustion were contributing factors."