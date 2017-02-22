 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Graphic image warning: Masterton man fined after cat dies with paw hanging from trap

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warning: Some people may find an image in this story upsetting. 

Leg trap

Leg trap

Source: SPCA

A Masterton man has been fined after trapping a neighbour's cat by its paw in a leg-hold device, causing it to die a painful death. 

Ross Dorrian, 55, admitted charges of using a restricted trap in contravention of the Animal Welfare (Leg Hold Traps) Order 2007 and ill-treatment of an animal causing the animal to suffer unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress.

He was fined a total of $2363.

Dorrian set a trap for possums on a boundary fence in March 2016, breaching a regulation banning the use of leg-hold traps within 150m of dwellings when there is a chance a pet may be caught, without expresss permission.

Two days later, a neighbour's cat named Eli was found dead, hanging by her leg.

"Because the trap was suspended from a fence post, Eli was left hanging by her left front leg, unable to pull herself up," said Steve Glassey of the SPCA.

"Numerous scratches and scuffmarks on the fence confirm her desperate efforts to escape."

Her left forelimb was dislocated, but the exact cause of death was unknown. A vet said Eli would have suffered "severe pain and distress".

Eli the cat caught in a leg trap

Eli the cat caught in a leg trap (SPCA)

Source: SPCA

"The cause of death could not be established, but the presence of scratches and scuffmarks on the fence, coupled with the fact that the cat died in the trap, suggest that shock, dehydration, hypothermia, and exhaustion were contributing factors."

Dorrian had expressed remorse for what happened, and admitted there was as a risk a pet could be caught, despite thinking his fences would keep them off his property.

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:28
1
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


2
1 NEWS

'Beautiful angel' - granddaughter of Sir Howard Morrison dies in Auckland car crash

03:30
3
The Breakfast host asks Govt minister Gerry Brownlee why more progress on fixing the quake damaged cathedral has not been made.

Jack Tame: 'As a Christchurch lad, the state of the cathedral is an embarrassment, it is a weeping wound'


00:40
4
After unveiling a world first with cycling pedestals added to their boat, Team NZ have released video of their intense training sessions

Video: 'It's disgusting, you're not allowed to stop' - Team NZ go through brutal training regime in quest to win America's Cup

5
1 NEWS

Crash causing delays for Auckland rush-hour commuters

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ