Graphic explainer: Coronavirus in numbers from New Zealand and the world

Globally, there are close to two million cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, with the majority in the United States - more than a quarter of the overall figure.
The death toll around the world in close to 120,000 and more than 440,000 people have recovered.
In New Zealand, there have been 1349 cases - 798 currently have coronavirus, either confirmed or probable, with 15 in hospital and four in intensive care.
The number of recovered cases has grown to 546 - 40 per cent of the total number.
A seven-day rolling average of new cases shows the US peaked with 30,000 new cases in a day, the next highest was Spain with under 8000.
The good news - the lines do seem to be trending downwards, and in the case of the US, starting to flatten off.