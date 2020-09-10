Grant Robertson shuts down National's claims that Labour has more tax policies coming

Grant Robertson has shut down National’s claims that Labour will be announcing further tax policies, including some that would affect middle-income earners.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If re-elected in October, Labour announced yesterday it would introduce a new top tax rate of 39 per cent for income earned over $180,000.

The party has faced criticism from both the left and right on the announcement.

National yesterday criticised the move with its finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith saying it would be “just the beginning” of Labour’s tax proposals and that the party would “eventually widen the net and come after middle income earners”.

But Labour’s finance spokesperson Grant Robertson says that isn’t true.

“There’s some irony in that isn’t there that the one party that’s got that history in New Zealand politics of saying ‘we won’t increase GST’, and then immediately going and doing that as John Key did," Robertson told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

“So no, we will not be doing that.”

READ MORE Labour's new tax rate proposal faces criticism from multiple parties, allies included

Critics on the left have also said Labour’s announcement isn’t enough. Green Party candidate Ricardo Menéndez yesterday called it a "Weetbix tax policy" that would "only entrench wealth inequality".

In defence of the policy, Robertson said it’s about providing stability for New Zealanders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are here under the lens of Covid-19. We took the decision that the right tax policy for this time in our history is to provide stability and certainty to New Zealanders.

“We’re making a change that will see two per cent of New Zealanders pitching in a little bit more for our recovery and rebuild but we have prioritised certainty and stability at this time.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern yesterday categorised National's claims as "misinformation".

"This is our policy," Ardern said. "Anything that comes from the Opposition should be characteristed as Opposition politics, and sadly it seems to be misinformation.

Robertson this morning said the tax rate is "the right thing to do".

"I hear some people saying it's not very much money, it's $2 billion over a four year period that we can invest in health and education.